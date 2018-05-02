Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Aug 30th, 2019

Gadkari announces Rs 10 crore aid to promote goods made by women entrepreneurs

Nagpur: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced Rs 10 crore for a “permanent marketing centre” at Nagpur to promote goods manufactured by women entrepreneurs. The Minister was speaking after laying foundation stone for Jijau Shodh Sansthan, a civic owned project where women Self Help Groups (SHG) will be promoted.

State Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar announced additional funding of Rs 10 crore to the SHG to ensure that it does not run out of funds before completion. The civic body managed project had already received a Rs 10 crore earlier but needed another Rs 7 crore. Mungangtiwar said Rs 10 crore funding is like a Rakhi gift to Nagpur Mayor Nanda Jichkar.

The proposed Jijau Shodh Sansthan is situated at Shankar Nagar in Dharampeth Prabhag No. 15. Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Minister of State Dr Parinay Fuke, Chairperson of State Women Commission Vijaya Rahatkar also graced the occasion as guests of honour while Mayor Nanda Jichkar preside over.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is going to build the Sansthan building adjoining basketball court to utilise the same for promoting women entrepreneurship.

Happening Nagpur
Two-day Bengali drama festival in Nagpur on Sept 14 and 15
Two-day Bengali drama festival in Nagpur on Sept 14 and 15
Launch of Nagpur’s only Nail Studio
Launch of Nagpur’s only Nail Studio
Nagpur Crime News
Mobile shop burgled in Koradi, cash, goods worth Rs 3.27 lakh stolen
Mobile shop burgled in Koradi, cash, goods worth Rs 3.27 lakh stolen
House break in Pratap Nagar, Rs 1.6 lakh booty stolen
House break in Pratap Nagar, Rs 1.6 lakh booty stolen
Maharashtra News
श्रीराम शिक्षण संस्थेतर्फे गुणवंत विद्यार्थ्यांचा सत्कार
श्रीराम शिक्षण संस्थेतर्फे गुणवंत विद्यार्थ्यांचा सत्कार
पर्यावरण पूरक गणेशोत्सवाचे दृष्टीने गणेश मुर्ती विसर्जनाची व्यवस्था करावी
पर्यावरण पूरक गणेशोत्सवाचे दृष्टीने गणेश मुर्ती विसर्जनाची व्यवस्था करावी
Hindi News
महात्मे नेत्र अस्पताल द्वारा रविवार को नेत्रदान जागरूकता रैली का आयोजन
महात्मे नेत्र अस्पताल द्वारा रविवार को नेत्रदान जागरूकता रैली का आयोजन
गोंदियाः घूस लेते सहायक पुलिस उपनिरीक्षक गिरफ्तार
गोंदियाः घूस लेते सहायक पुलिस उपनिरीक्षक गिरफ्तार
Trending News
NMC shows door to Kanak, set to appoint ‘tainted’ M/s BVG for garbage collection, raises many eyebrows
NMC shows door to Kanak, set to appoint ‘tainted’ M/s BVG for garbage collection, raises many eyebrows
‘Satta’ den raided, 8 persons nabbed
‘Satta’ den raided, 8 persons nabbed
Featured News
कनक राज समाप्ति पर विवादस्पद बीवीजी को दूल्हा बनाने की तैयारी
कनक राज समाप्ति पर विवादस्पद बीवीजी को दूल्हा बनाने की तैयारी
Indian Railways Ties With ISRO to Come up With Real-time Monitering System in 700 Trains
Indian Railways Ties With ISRO to Come up With Real-time Monitering System in 700 Trains
Trending In Nagpur
FDA raids vendor selling adulterated milk in Lashkaribagh
FDA raids vendor selling adulterated milk in Lashkaribagh
महात्मे नेत्र अस्पताल द्वारा रविवार को नेत्रदान जागरूकता रैली का आयोजन
महात्मे नेत्र अस्पताल द्वारा रविवार को नेत्रदान जागरूकता रैली का आयोजन
DCP Pandit inspects ‘Y’-point of Children’s Park in Dharampeth
DCP Pandit inspects ‘Y’-point of Children’s Park in Dharampeth
NMC eases restrictions, to supply water regularly from Sept 1 to 15
NMC eases restrictions, to supply water regularly from Sept 1 to 15
गोंदियाः घूस लेते सहायक पुलिस उपनिरीक्षक गिरफ्तार
गोंदियाः घूस लेते सहायक पुलिस उपनिरीक्षक गिरफ्तार
पर्यावरण पूरक गणेशोत्सवाचे दृष्टीने गणेश मुर्ती विसर्जनाची व्यवस्था करावी
पर्यावरण पूरक गणेशोत्सवाचे दृष्टीने गणेश मुर्ती विसर्जनाची व्यवस्था करावी
Day out for bulls as farmers celebrate Pola festival with gaiety
Day out for bulls as farmers celebrate Pola festival with gaiety
Gadkari announces Rs 10 crore aid to promote goods made by women entrepreneurs
Gadkari announces Rs 10 crore aid to promote goods made by women entrepreneurs
रविनिश पांडे है निर्दोष राजैतिक षड्यंत्र के तहत उन्हें फसाया गया है- शिवसेना शहरप्रमुख प्रकाश जाधव
रविनिश पांडे है निर्दोष राजैतिक षड्यंत्र के तहत उन्हें फसाया गया है- शिवसेना शहरप्रमुख प्रकाश जाधव
Mumbai artist comes out with innovative, eco-friendly ‘Tree Ganesha’
Mumbai artist comes out with innovative, eco-friendly ‘Tree Ganesha’
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145