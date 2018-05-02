Gadkari announces Rs 10 crore aid to promote goods made by women entrepreneurs

Nagpur: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced Rs 10 crore for a “permanent marketing centre” at Nagpur to promote goods manufactured by women entrepreneurs. The Minister was speaking after laying foundation stone for Jijau Shodh Sansthan, a civic owned project where women Self Help Groups (SHG) will be promoted.

State Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar announced additional funding of Rs 10 crore to the SHG to ensure that it does not run out of funds before completion. The civic body managed project had already received a Rs 10 crore earlier but needed another Rs 7 crore. Mungangtiwar said Rs 10 crore funding is like a Rakhi gift to Nagpur Mayor Nanda Jichkar.

The proposed Jijau Shodh Sansthan is situated at Shankar Nagar in Dharampeth Prabhag No. 15. Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Minister of State Dr Parinay Fuke, Chairperson of State Women Commission Vijaya Rahatkar also graced the occasion as guests of honour while Mayor Nanda Jichkar preside over.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is going to build the Sansthan building adjoining basketball court to utilise the same for promoting women entrepreneurship.