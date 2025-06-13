Gadkari admits flawed design of Sadar Flyover in Nagpur, assures Rs 34 crore fix

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a rare admission of infrastructural misjudgment, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari acknowledged the flawed design of the Sadar flyover in Nagpur, stating that a proposal of Rs 34 crore has been submitted to correct the error that has worsened traffic snarls in the city instead of easing them.

The Minister, who also represents Nagpur in the Lok Sabha, made this statement during a press conference held to mark 11 years of the Narendra Modi Government. While highlighting road development projects in the region, Gadkari candidly referred to the Sadar flyover as a “blunder” in execution — specifically its landing near Kasturchand Park, which has disrupted traffic movement and diverted commuters in a haphazard manner.

“This issue has persisted far too long. The landing of the flyover was a mistake, and a corrective proposal worth Rs 34 crore has already been sent for approval,” said Gadkari, offering hope to citizens who have endured daily traffic chaos since the flyover’s construction.

The problematic landing has blocked the road from Samvidhan Square to LIC Square, forcing Kamptee-bound traffic through inner Sadar lanes and creating bottlenecks during peak hours. Interestingly, Dr. Praveen Dabli, a social worker and yoga therapist, had raised this issue via an online appeal in 2022, prompting Gadkari to assure corrective measures then. However, until now, no substantial action had followed, leaving commuters increasingly frustrated.

The latest assurance from the Union Minister rekindles hope, but many citizens remain skeptical. “We’ve heard promises before—now we want to see bulldozers and concrete, not press statements,” said a resident from Sitabuldi.

“Even Congress leaders don’t take Rahul Gandhi seriously”

During the same press meet, Gadkari also took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who recently accused the BJP and the Election Commission of “match-fixing” during the Maharashtra Assembly elections and claimed that the BJP has only sold “false dreams” in its 11-year tenure.

Unfazed, Gadkari retorted, “Even Rahul Gandhi’s own party doesn’t take him seriously — why should you?” He added, “We don’t sell dreams. What we have done is available for the public to see, supported by solid statistics.”

The Union Minister pointed out that under Modi’s leadership, India’s economy has climbed to the third position globally, and significant national infrastructure development has been achieved. “Let the Opposition study our work before making hollow accusations. We are committed to realizing the dream of a ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047’, and the people continue to trust our policies and performance,” he said.

Gadkari concluded by contrasting the BJP’s decade-long governance with the Congress’s six-decade rule: “What Congress couldn’t accomplish in 60 years, BJP has done in just 11. Our work is not just visible—it’s record-worthy.”

