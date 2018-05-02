Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, May 22nd, 2020

    Gaddigodam continues to add Corona cases, 2 more test positive, Nagpur at 409

    Nagpur: City’s newest Covid-19 hotspot — Gaddigodam continues on contributing cases of novel Corona Virus (COVID-19). By Friday afternoon, Gaddigodam based two patients including a male and a female tested positive for virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cases to 409.

    After the first cases reported from the vicinity, the administration initiated mass quarantined drive the area. All the suspected patients were kept under quarantined facility at VNIT College. The two samples of which came positive at AIIMS by Friday noon.

    Though, as many as seven persons have succumbed to global pandemic, around 300 patents have successfully treated with the disease and have returned home.

