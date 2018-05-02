Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Aug 3rd, 2019

Funds for District Annual Plan hiked by Rs 15,475 crore in 5 years: Mungantiwar

Nagpur: The State Finance and Planning Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has said that the outlay of District Annual Plan has been hiked by Rs 15475.99 crore as compared to period from 2009-10 to 2013-14.

“In the period from 2009-10 to 2013-14, fund of total Rs 21,527.96 crore was made available for District Annual Plan. The average annual allocation during the period was Rs 4305.59 crore,” the minister said.

On the contrary, Mungantiwar said, fund totalling Rs 37,003.95 crore was made available for the outlay of District Annual Plan in the period from 2014-15 to 2018-19. The average annual allocation for the five years comes to Rs 7400 crore, he stated.

The hiked allocation was aimed at achieving over all development of local and geographic areas which are specific to each district. While allocation of ample funds is one aspect, utilising entire budget within the financial year is also a challenge. But the State Government ensured that officials prepared development plans well in time to ensure that funds do not lapse. “If districts are developed, the process for progress of the State gains momentum.

Following is the table showing funds made available for District Planning Committee:

