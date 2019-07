Fuke made guardian minister for Gondia, Bhandara

Nagpur: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has appointed minister of state for PWD, forest and tribal development Parinay Fuke as guardian minister of Gondia and Bhandara districts. A close aide of CM, Fuke is MLC from the two districts for last two and a half years.

The state’s general administration department on Friday issued a notification announcing guardian ministers for nine districts. Before Fuke, former social justice minister Rajkumar Badole was guardian minister of Gondia. He was dropped from the ministry and Fuke was inducted recently. Nagpur’s guardian minister Chandrashekar Bawankule, also energy minister, was also having the charge of Bhandara district.

In the latest reshuffle, Bawankule has been given responsibility of Wardha. Finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, also Chandrapur guardian minister, was having additional charge of Wardha. Now, Mungantiwar has been given Gadchiroli district. Former minister of state for forest and tribal development Ambarishrao Atram was guardian minister of Gadchiroli and was dropped from the ministry recently.

Agriculture minister Dr Anil Bonde has been made guardian minister of Amravati district. Labour minister Sanjay Kute has been appointed guardian minister for Buldana district. Minister of state for ports, medical education and IT Ravindra Chavan has been given responsibility of Palghar while minister of state for industry and mining Atul Salve got Hingoli district.