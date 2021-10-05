Fuel prices highest in seven years

Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday surged to all-time high levels as rates were increased again after international oil prices hit the highest mark since 2014.

Petrol price was hiked by 25 paise a litre and diesel by 30 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. This sent the petrol price in Delhi to its highest-ever level of Rs 102.64 a litre and to Rs 108.67 in Mumbai.

Diesel rates too touched a record high of Rs 91.07 in Delhi and Rs 98.80 in Mumbai.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

The sixth increase in fuel rates in a week’s time has sent petrol prices above Rs 100 in most major cities of the country.

Similarly, the ninth increase in prices in less than two weeks has shot up diesel rates above Rs 100 mark in several cities in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. International oil prices rallied to a near seven-year high following a decision by OPEC+ to maintain its planned gradual increase of supply, despite the market facing an energy crunch.