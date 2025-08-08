From pride to shame: Nagpur’s historic Jay Stambh choked in filth ahead of I-Day!!

Advertisement



Nagpur: On August 15, 1947, the day India broke free from colonial rule, Nagpur gained not just freedom but also a proud landmark, the Jay Stambh, built in memory of the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation’s independence.

Once standing tall before Nagpur Railway Station, the monument was later relocated near the Army Recruitment Office due to Metro bridge construction. But today, as the nation prepares to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, the Jay Stambh stands not as a symbol of pride, but as a shameful reminder of neglect.

The memorial is covered in layers of dirt and algae, its base littered with empty liquor bottles and beer cans. The site has been turned into a public nuisance zone, with no sign of regular cleaning or maintenance. What should have been a place of respect is now an eyesore.

Citizens are questioning why the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) can spend public funds on unnecessary beautification projects, yet fail to preserve a national monument of such historical importance. “Heritage sites are not just for taking photographs, they are our history, our identity,” lamented a local resident.

The Jay Stambh was built to honour the martyrs of India’s freedom struggle. Allowing it to rot in filth is nothing short of dishonouring their sacrifice. As the tricolour prepares to fly high this Independence Day, the fate of this memorial remains buried under official apathy.