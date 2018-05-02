Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Sep 18th, 2020

    Friends turn foes, tiff ends in murder in Wathoda

    Nagpur: Wathoda police have booked two youths in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old man in Manav Nagar. The accused and the victim, Yash Thakre were reportedly friends and had developed enmity over a financial dispute.

    The accused duo who are reportedly absconding by the time of filing this report, attacked Thakre, a resident of Sanjay Nagar Slums with sharp edged weapons. Some locals who spotted body lying in Manav Nagar area alerted Police Control Room.

    Following which, Wathoda cops rushed to the spot and sent body to Government Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. In the meantime, cops have registered an offence of murder and launched the manhunt of the accused.

    Trending In Nagpur
    युवक कांग्रेस भेजेगा प्रधानमंत्री को “रोजगार दो” के 2 करोड़ पोस्टकार्ड
    युवक कांग्रेस भेजेगा प्रधानमंत्री को “रोजगार दो” के 2 करोड़ पोस्टकार्ड
    Friends turn foes, tiff ends in murder in Wathoda
    Friends turn foes, tiff ends in murder in Wathoda
    लक्षणे दिसताच चाचणी करा
    लक्षणे दिसताच चाचणी करा
    At 3024 Nagpur records highest single day recoveries, 1700 new cases crop up
    At 3024 Nagpur records highest single day recoveries, 1700 new cases crop up
    नागपूरला ‘स्मार्ट’ करण्यासाठी सर्वांचे सहकार्य आवश्यक
    नागपूरला ‘स्मार्ट’ करण्यासाठी सर्वांचे सहकार्य आवश्यक
    विषाणूचा सामना करण्यासाठी सात्विक आहार घ्या
    विषाणूचा सामना करण्यासाठी सात्विक आहार घ्या
    Eshan Ghanote to join national defence academy
    Eshan Ghanote to join national defence academy
    मास्क न लावणा-या ३५३ नागरिकांकडून दंड वसूली
    मास्क न लावणा-या ३५३ नागरिकांकडून दंड वसूली
    Claiming to be framed, one accused in Ambazari extortion case attempts suicide
    Claiming to be framed, one accused in Ambazari extortion case attempts suicide
    सेवा सप्ताह निमित्य खासदार डाॅ विकास महात्मे द्वारे जिल्ह्यात नेत्र शिविरांचे आयोजन
    सेवा सप्ताह निमित्य खासदार डाॅ विकास महात्मे द्वारे जिल्ह्यात नेत्र शिविरांचे आयोजन
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145