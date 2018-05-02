Friends turn foes, tiff ends in murder in Wathoda

Nagpur: Wathoda police have booked two youths in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old man in Manav Nagar. The accused and the victim, Yash Thakre were reportedly friends and had developed enmity over a financial dispute.

The accused duo who are reportedly absconding by the time of filing this report, attacked Thakre, a resident of Sanjay Nagar Slums with sharp edged weapons. Some locals who spotted body lying in Manav Nagar area alerted Police Control Room.

Following which, Wathoda cops rushed to the spot and sent body to Government Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. In the meantime, cops have registered an offence of murder and launched the manhunt of the accused.