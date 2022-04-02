Fresh hike in fuel prices, petrol, diesel costlier by 80 paise a litre each

Nagpur: After a pause of one day, petrol and diesel prices were on Saturday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last 12 days to Rs 7.20 per litre.

With the fresh hike, petrol and diesel prices will be Rs 117.22 per litre and Rs 99.98 per litre respectively in Nagpur.

The fuel rates were not increased on Friday, April 1. The increase in fuel prices recorded on Saturday was the tenth hike in 12 days since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 7.20 per litre each.