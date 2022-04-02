Chandrapur hottest place in world, Nagpur sees mercury dropping a bit

Nagpur: Chandrapur in Vidarbha emerged as the hottest place in the world with 43.6 degrees Celsius on Friday. As far as Nagpur is concerned, the maximum temperature dropped a bit — from 42 degrees Celsius on Thursday to 41.6 degrees Celsius on Friday.

For the past few days, Chandrapur has been making headlines for being among the hottest places in the world and in the country. However, despite 0.4 degrees Celsius drop in maximum temperature as compared to that a day earlier, Chandrapur emerged as the hottest place in the world on Friday. The maximum temperature it recorded was 43.6 degrees Celsius. Two other places in Vidarbha also featured among the top 15 hottest places in the world on Friday. These included Akola with maximum temperature of 43.1 degrees Celsius, and Brahmapuri with 43 degrees Celsius.

Streets wore a sort of deserted look as people avoided moving out in the scorching sun, except for urgent work. The minimum temperature also recorded a dip from 22.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday to 21.2 degrees Celsius on Friday.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Nagpur, the maximum temperature in Nagpur is likely to be around 42 degrees Celsius till April 3. Drop by a degree is predicted on April 4 and April 5. Maximum temperature is likely to drop to 40 degrees Celsius on April 6, and then rise again to 41 degrees Celsius on April 7. However, all through these days, the minimum temperature is predicted to rise steadily — 23 degrees Celsius till April 5, and 24 degrees Celsius on April 6 and April 7.