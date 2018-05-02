Free food grain to migrants for next 2 mnths: FM

New Delhi: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces free food grains for all migrants for next two month.

“Free food grain supply for migrants for the next two months. For non-card holders (national food security act or state-level cards) will receive 5 kg of wheat or rice and 1 kg chana per family,” Sitharaman said.

She further said,” We are engaging with state governments to approach and identify the migrants. Close to 8 crore migrants will benefit from this and thr Centre will bear the cost. Rs 3,500 crore will be spent on this intervention.”