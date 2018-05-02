Free-flowing sewage water poses health hazards to Sainagar residents

Nagpur: The free-flowing sewage water and accumulation of filth in huge quantity has made lives of citizens in Sainagar near Wadi miserable. Following choking of gutter line since the past one and half month, the filthy water is flowing freely and getting accumulated and thus opposing grave health hazards to citizens. The unbearable stench, filth and swarms of mosquitoes has made lives of citizens a hell.

According to affected people, the Prabhag Corporator was apprised about the dirty nightmare. Subsequently, the Corporator ensured cleaning of the gutter. But since gutter line is choked from inside, the filthy water flows freely again and again. As rainy season has commenced, the situation is turning worse and outbreak of diseases could be on cards.

The hard-hit citizens also informed that officials of NMC’s Dharampeth Zone had paid a visit to the area for the namesake. Nothing corrective measures were taken. In the coming days when rains pour in, the filthy water could enter the homes of citizens, they said.