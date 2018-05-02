Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, Jun 21st, 2021
    National News

    Free COVID-19 vaccinations for adults from today

    The new policy of India’s inoculation strategy in which the Central Government will provide free vaccines against COVID-19 to adults across states will begin today.

    Earlier in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will take over from states, which were supposed to be carrying out about 25 per cent of the countrys vaccination drive, and continue with its ongoing efforts to inoculate the section of the population that is above 45 years of age, healthcare and frontline workers.

    The Centre’s new policy came days after Supreme Court slammed the ongoing vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group and called it “arbitrary and irrational.

