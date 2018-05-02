Freak mishap: Driver crushed to death under his own tractor in Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: In a freak mishap, driver of a tractor was crushed to death under his own tractor in Hudkeshwar police jurisdiction on Tuesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Bhaskar Jivankar (23), resident of Khalasana, Tehsil Kuhi, district Nagpur.

On Tuesday around 5.30 pm, Rahul was returning home on his tractor (MH-49/C 4041) after finishing work in Hudkeshwar. Midway near Suryodaya College, Umred Road, his tractor got stuck in mud on the stretch of a kaccha road (under construction). Subsequently, he disembarked from the tractor and tried to remove it from the mud. But his act proved fatal as the tractor suddenly overturned and crushed Rahul to death instantaneously.

Hudkeshwar Woman PSI Mohare, based on a complaint lodged by Pravin Ashok Dhoble (28) of Vihirgaon, registered a case against the deceased Rahul Jivankar under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC for causing his own death negligently. Further probe is underway.