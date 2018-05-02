Fraud tratrik arrested for duping, threatening senior citizen in Gittikhadan

Nagpur: Gittikhadan police have rounded up a 25-year-old fraud tatrik for allegedly defrauding a senior citizen of Rs 1 lakh and threatening her using black magic between January 25 and February 10, this year. Based on the complaint lodged by a 62-year-old Mala Suresh Sharma, a resident of Gautam nagar, Bhisankhori, cops have booked accused identified as Raj Sahebraj Mandi alias Giri Maharaj (25), a resident of Panchedar Phata in Katol Tehsil and one Ranjeet (35), a resident of Jamgal in this connection.

According to police sources, Sharma was facing some unresolved issues at home. Taking advantage of the situation, accused Mandi approached her. He reportedly convinced her that her son has been possessed by some dark spirit. On the pretext of performing exorcism, he roped in his accomplice, Ranjeet. The duo then sought Rs 4 lakh from the complainant for the procedure. When the complainant expressed her reluctance; the accused duo threatened her with dire consequences using the dark art. Terrified of which, Sharma handed over Rs 1 lakh to the accused duo, however, the situation at her home never improved. Following which Sharma approached Gittikhadan Police Station.

Based on the complaint lodged, cops have booked the accused duo under relevant Sections of the IPC and placed accused Mandi under arrest. The manhunt of accused Ranjeet is on.