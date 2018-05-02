Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Nov 18th, 2019

Four-time BJP corporator Sandip Joshi will be Nagpur’s next Mayor

To assume charge on Nov 22

Nagpur: Sandeep Joshi and Dayashankar Tiwari will equally share the last tenure of Mayor for the next two and half years, informed Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) city president, Praveen Datke on Monday.

Datke was addressing a press conference at Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). Mayor post, reserved for General Category will be split in two terms for next tenure. First Sandip Joshi and then Dayashankar Tiwari will serve as Mayor.

While Manisha Kothe will represent Deputy Mayor for the first term, the name of the Deputy-Mayor for the second term has not finalized yet, Datke added.

The four-time BJP corporator Sandip Joshi will likely to assume charge on November 22.

