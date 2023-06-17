Four Revenue Deptt officials among 13 booked for selling land fraudulently in Nagpur

Nagpur: Wadi police have booked 13 persons, including Deputy Superintendent of Land Records, clerk, Talathi and Land Surveyor, for fraudulently selling a prime land in Lava area of Nagpur. According to the complaint filed by Dilip Kataria (37), eight acre land in Lava was fraudulently sold by the accused persons.

The accused have been identified as Sunil Ban, Deputy Superintendent, Land Records, Nagpur Rural; Pawan Kewte, clerk at Land Records, Nagpur rural; Ujjwala Telang, Land Records Officer; Ashish Thul, Talathi; Hasmukh Hirjibhai Rathod, Virendra Jayantilal Thakkar, Basant Siria, Rajesh Basant Siria, Arun Basant Siria, Anil Basant Siria, Nalini Chhotelal Chaudhary, Chandu Chaudhary, and Sudhir Chaudhary.

The police investigation based on the complaint by Kataria revealed that the land in question in Lava was being claimed by different parties and the case was pending in the court. One of the claimants, Rajendra Choudhary had passed away but the accused persons allegedly showed that he has been alive. Acting in collusion with the Government officials, the accused sold the land to seven persons for consideration of Rs 5.70 crore. Kataria, who is a lawyer, was one of the claimants.

The accused persons allegedly forged signatures of Choudhary and got the land partitioned and then executed sale deed. Following the passing of the original owner in 1981 and Anandibai in 1998, it was discovered that other relatives, excluding Dilip Kataria, conspired to present only six heirs instead of the actual eight. This false representation allowed them to divide and sell the land in 2008, accompanied by a registered sale deed.

Dilip Kataria became aware of this transaction in 2018 and promptly filed a complaint. However, the police had refrained him from registering the case, stating that it was a matter under jurisdiction of the Revenue Department. Seeking justice through the judicial process, Kataria pursued the matter in court. While the matter was sub-judice, the accused sold the land by hastily measuring it.

Alarmed by this development, Kataria promptly brought the forgery to the court’s attention. Following the court’s orders, Kataria lodged an official complaint at Wadi Police Station, resulting in the registration of a case of fraud.

