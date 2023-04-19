Four leopard cubs born in Gorewada Zoo

Nagpur: Two leopardesses from the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoo delivered four cubs in the last two days, says a press release issued by Zoo Director Shatanik Bhagwat.

One of the females nicknamed Chinki delivered two cubs on Sunday, but one of the cubs died during delivery. Another female named Ruchi delivered three cubs on Tuesday. “All three cubs have been accepted by Ruchi and are doing well. One of the cubs of Chinki is being fed artificially by Gorewada vets,” said Bhagwat.

Advertisement

These are the same leopardesses who mated with a wild leopard that had entered the safari cage. The leopard stayed there for over a month with these captive females in the safari enclosure.

“At a time when both, Gorewada Rescue Centre and Transit Treatment Centre at Seminary Hills, are flooded with captured and rescued leopards, there is no need for captive breeding, which happened due to the mistake of zoo officials,” said wildlife experts.

FDCM Managing Director Vikas Gupta congratulated the team of wildlife vets from the Wildlife Research and Training Centre (WRTC) for the successful delivery and treatment of the animals.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement