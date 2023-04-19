A big political leader will enter BJP on April 25, claims Bawankule

Nagpur: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Maharashtra unit President Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that next week a ‘big name’ will enter the BJP. He added that this ‘big name’ will officially become part of BJP on Tuesday, April 25, at the Mumbai-based office of BJP, a report in a local English newspaper said.

“We have fixed Tuesday as the day for new entrants in the party, as it is auspicious plus that’s the day I sit in the party office for administrative work,” said Bawankule. “A big name will be joining us this Tuesday,” said Bawankule, without providing any further details.. Bawankule added that apart from the big leaders, they are also targeting to include in their fold around 25 lakh new members from the booth level, the report added.

According to the report, the State BJP President alleged that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar’s image is being maligned by Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents and the saffron party has no role to play in it. Bawankule was responding to queries on recent news reports about how Pawar may quit his party or provide support to BJP, something which Pawar denied during a media briefing on Tuesday at Mumbai.

On the Ajit Pawar controversy, Bawankule said, “Someone is purposely trying to malign Ajit Pawar’s image. And this person is definitely from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), because BJP has no role in this. Now it is up to Ajit Dada to find out who that person is.”

While Bawankule claimed that Pawar was not ‘in touch’ with BJP, he stated that the saffron party was ready to welcome any leader into its fold. “I am not talking specifically about Ajit Dada. Be it him or anyone else, if they are ready to participate in PM Narendra Modi’s dream for India, then we will welcome them with open arms,” said Bawankule.

He further clarified that BJP leaders did not spark off the controversy by citing some recent incidents. Bawankule said, “This all started because of statements from Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena UBT). He wrote about the meeting between Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray and that’s what led to those discussions about Ajit quitting. The BJP had no role to play in that.”

Meanwhile, Bawankule also denied that BJP’s General Secretary Vinod Tawde prepared a report in which there is mention about declining popularity of the saffron party in Maharashtra. Bawankule said, “There never was any Tawde committee as mentioned in the media, hence no question of any such report. These are just figments of the imagination of some people. Tawde too has denied the same.”

Bawankule also said that Legislators from Vidarbha will be meeting with RSS leaders on Thursday as part of a ‘regular’ coordination meet. “Even I will be part of the meeting, please note this is a regular thing. We take stock of how the party has been ensuring that people receive benefits of Central and State Government policies. RSS and its Vichar-Parivaar’s role is to coordinate and it works in various fields also. So they will also share their views on what can be done by BJP to benefit the common people.”

