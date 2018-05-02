Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Jan 28th, 2020

    Four booked for dacoity in Yashodhara Nagar

    Nagpur: Yashodhara police have booked a group of four hooligans on the charges of dacoity. The accused reportedly relieved a middle aged man of Rs 1,200 cash and a mobile phone at a knife point between the stretch of Automotive Square to Cancer Hospital in the early hours of Monday.

    In his complaint, a 54-year-old Arun Kavaduji Mahakalkar, a resident of Bhilgaon informed Yashodhara police that he was riding his Honda Shine bike (MH/40/AH/0579) home when four miscreants on a Splender bike and a Deo moped intercepted him between Automotive Square and Cancer Hospital.

    The accused subsequently flashed out knife and asked Mahakalkar to give away the cash and mobile phones. Fearing his life, the complainant then handover Rs 1,200 cash and Micromax mobile phone of Rs 1,000.

    Based on the complaint lodged by Mahakalkar, Yashodhara Nagar police have booked the unidentified accused under Sections 395, 398 of the IPC and started the probe.

