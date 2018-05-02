Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Thu, May 20th, 2021
    Former Rajasthan CM Jagannath Pahadia dies due to COVID-19

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed their condolences on the death of former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Jagannath Pahadia on Thursday.

    Remembering the former chief minister’s long political and administrative career, PM Modi said Pahadia made noteworthy contributions to further social empowerment. “Saddened by the demise of former Rajasthan CM, Shri Jagannath Pahadia ji. In his long political and administrative career, he made noteworthy contributions to further social empowerment. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted.

    Jagannath Pahadia passed away due to COVID-19.

    Gehlot announced that Rajasthan will observe one day of state mourning in honour of former chief minister.

    “I’m very shocked by his demise. He served the country as Governor and Union Minister too and he was among one of the veteran leaders in the country,” he tweeted.

    “Rajasthan will observe one day of state mourning in honour of former CM Jagannath Pahadia and the national flag will be flown at half-mast. All govt offices to remain close today. His last rites will be performed with full state honour”, Gehlot said in another tweet.


    नागपूर शहरात एप्रिल मधे ४ लाख पेक्षा जास्त कोरोना चाचणी
    One killed as speeding car hits e-rickshaw near Baidyanath Sq
    एनडीएस ने प्रतिष्ठानों से वसूला 2.26 लाख का जुर्माना
    नागपुर में अब तक हुआ 6.38 लाख नागरिकों का टीकाकरण
    अस्पतालों में ऑक्सीजन लीकेज पकड़ने वाले गैस डिटेक्टर लगवाएं: सोनकुसरे
    रिक्शा चालक को रौंदकर डिवाइडर पर पलटी कार, ग्रेट नाग रोड पर रोंगटे खड़े कर देने वाला हादसा
    कोरोनामुळे अनाथ झालेल्या बालकांसाठी मनपाचा कृती दल
    Restore 15 medical PG seats of Vidarbha colleges: Anees Ahmed
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 1,377 fresh cases, 36 deaths, active cases at 21,528
    कमर्शियल माइनिंग:67 खदानों की होनी है नीलामी
