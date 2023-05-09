Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

Former Pakistan PM & PTI chief Imran Khan has been arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court by Rangers, reports Pakistan’s Dawn News. Details in a bit.

Also from the Dawn: PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that the court has been “occupied by the Rangers’ and lawyers “are being subjected to torture”. Imran Khan’s car has been surrounded, he added.

In March, supporters of the former Pakistan premier clashed with the police outside his residence in Lahore to foil his arrest on corruption charges, wounding several policemen and workers of his party and sparking protests in several cities across the country.

Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit.

