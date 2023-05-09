Another Kuno cheetah dies, 3rd death since March

A female Cheetah Daksha, brought from South Africa has died in Kuno National Park. “This is the 3rd death so far,” the MP Chief Conservator of Forest JS Chauhan, said.

The Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh lost the second cheetah when a six-year-old male feline, translocated from South Africa in February, died last month. The reasons for its death are still unknown.

The cheetah, who was recently named Uday following a mass competition organised by the government platform mygov.in, had been faring well. It suddenly took ill on Sunday, said officials of the Madhya Pradesh forest department.

In March, Namibian cheetah named Sasha had died of kidney complications.

