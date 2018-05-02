Former NSG chief who led 26/11counter-terror op dies of COVID-19

Former National Security Guard director general J K Dutt, who headed the commando force during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, died on Wednesday due to complications arising out of COVID-19, officials said here.

He was 72.

Family sources told PTI that the retired IPS officer was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon on April 14 after his oxygen saturation started declining.

“He passed away today at 3:30 pm after suffering a massive cardiac arrest,” one of them said.

Dutt is survived by his wife, a son, who works in Noida, and a daughter, who is based in the United States.



