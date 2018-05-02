Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Wed, May 19th, 2021
    Asia Cup 2021 called off due to COVID-19

    The 2021 Asia Cup, which was shifted from Pakistan to Sri Lanka, was on Wednesday called off due to rising COVID-19 cases in the island nation.

    The Asia Cup, which was last held in 2018, was scheduled to be held in June but Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva announced that it will be difficult for them to conduct the tournament.

    “Due to the prevailing situation, it will not be possible to play the tournament in June this year,” De Silva told reporters.

    The tournament was supposed to be hosted by Pakistan but since India were unlikely to travel there due to political tension between the two nations, it was shifted to Sri Lanka.

    With all the teams planning for their FTPs for the next two years, the continental showpiece might only find a slot after the 2023 ICC 50-over World Cup.

    The Asian Cricket Council headed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah is yet to make a formal announcement.

    Due to multiplying cases of COVID-19, Sri Lankan government has put a 10-day ban on international air travel.

    Sri Lanka are touring Bangladesh for a limited overs series while they will host a second string India team for a six-match white ball series in July.


    कोरोनामुळे अनाथ झालेल्या बालकांसाठी मनपाचा कृती दल
    Restore 15 medical PG seats of Vidarbha colleges: Anees Ahmed
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 1,377 fresh cases, 36 deaths, active cases at 21,528
    कमर्शियल माइनिंग:67 खदानों की होनी है नीलामी
    मॉइल के खदानों में बिना ROYALTY वाली रेत की पूर्ति
    कोरोना के कारण JBCCI के गठन टली
    More pharma companies should be allowed to produce Covid vaccines: Gadkari
    Gadkari: Didn't know govt had begun vax production
    It's Rs. 99.09 per Litre Petrol in Nagpur Today on May 19
    टाटा कन्सल्टन्सी सर्व्हिसेसतर्फे विविध रुग्णालयांना 20 व्हेंटिलेटर
