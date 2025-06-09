Former MLC Girish Vyas robbed of Rs 50,000 in broad daylight in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a shocking incident, former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Girish Vyas was robbed of Rs 50,000 in cash by two unidentified miscreants in a cleverly executed daylight theft near Darodkar Square in Nagpur on Sunday.

According to police, Vyas was driving his car with his wife seated in the back seat when two men on foot signalled him to stop, claiming that his vehicle was leaking oil. Concerned, Vyas pulled over and stepped out to check beneath the car.

As he was inspecting the vehicle, one of the miscreants suddenly sprayed a chemical substance near his eyes, briefly disorienting him. Taking advantage of the confusion, the other accused swiftly opened the car door and snatched a bag containing Rs 50,000 in cash that was kept inside the vehicle. Both accused fled the scene immediately.

Vyas promptly alerted the Lakadganj Police, who rushed to the spot and began a preliminary investigation. Senior officers, including Crime Branch personnel, visited the scene and began reviewing CCTV footage from nearby establishments to identify the culprits.

Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the two accused. Further investigation is underway.

This incident has raised concerns over public safety and the boldness of criminals targeting high-profile individuals in busy areas during daylight hours.

