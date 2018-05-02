Former Madhya Pradesh CM & BJP Leader Babulal Gaur Passes Away at 89

New Delhi: BJP Leader Babulal Gaur breathed his last at Narmada hospital in Bhopal on Wednesday morning. He was 89.

On August 7, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister was admitted to the hospital at a critical stage soon after his blood pressure dropped. Later, Gaur was put on a ventilator after he suffered from restlessness, stated a report.

Babulal Gaur Yadav was born June 2, 1930, in Naugir village of Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district.