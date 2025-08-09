Former India off-spinner Nooshin appointed Vidarbha women’s coach

Advertisement



Nagpur: Former India off-spinner Nooshin Al Khadeer has been appointed as the head coach of Vidarbha’s women’s cricket team for the coming season. Last season, Priyanka Acharya was coach of the women’s squad of Vidarbha Cricket Association.

“Priyanka opted out for the coming season and we have appointed Nooshin as senior women’s coach,” said VCA CEO Farokh Dastoor. “The Gulbarga, Karnataka born cricketer Nooshin is at present with the India A team’s tour to Australia. She will join Vidarbha after completing her assignment,” a VCA official said.

All-rounder Nooshin was the coach of the India Under-19 team which emerged winners of the maiden Women’s World Cup in South Africa in 2023. Nooshin led the Railways to two titles in the 2021-22 season and the Supernovas to the Women’s IPL 2022. As a cricketer, the 44-yearold has played five Test matches, 78 One-Day Internationals and two Twenty20 Internationals for India from 2002 to 2012.