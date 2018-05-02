Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley admitted to AIIMS

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi this morning.

He is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors. AIIMS in a statement said, Mr Jaitley is haemodynamically stable presently.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited him in the hospital.