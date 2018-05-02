Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Aug 9th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley admitted to AIIMS

Arun Jaitley

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi this morning.

He is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors. AIIMS in a statement said, Mr Jaitley is haemodynamically stable presently.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited him in the hospital.

Happening Nagpur
The cast of Sony SAB’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain visits Nagpur
The cast of Sony SAB’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain visits Nagpur
Renee’s birthday bash turns a memorable event!
Renee’s birthday bash turns a memorable event!
Nagpur Crime News
Ajni cops nab 3 goons, foil armed robbery
Ajni cops nab 3 goons, foil armed robbery
GoAir staffers booked for abetting youth’s suicide, Company says they are framed
GoAir staffers booked for abetting youth’s suicide, Company says they are framed
Maharashtra News
लक्ष्य, महत्वाकांक्षा आणि जिद्द यांच्याशिवाय यश मिळत नाही’
लक्ष्य, महत्वाकांक्षा आणि जिद्द यांच्याशिवाय यश मिळत नाही’
शेतीपूरक लघुउद्योगांद्वारे आदिवासींनी आर्थिक विकास साधावा – केंद्रीय परिवहन मंत्री नितीन गडकरी
शेतीपूरक लघुउद्योगांद्वारे आदिवासींनी आर्थिक विकास साधावा – केंद्रीय परिवहन मंत्री नितीन गडकरी
Hindi News
नदी के तेज बहाव में युवक बह गया
नदी के तेज बहाव में युवक बह गया
खून का बदला.. खून
खून का बदला.. खून
Trending News
‘Friends’ garment shop owner, employee arrested for clicking video of teenage girl in changing room
‘Friends’ garment shop owner, employee arrested for clicking video of teenage girl in changing room
Will Special Status of NE States Also Be Removed?: Ambedkar
Will Special Status of NE States Also Be Removed?: Ambedkar
Featured News
NDTV founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy prevented from leaving country
NDTV founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy prevented from leaving country
Constable killed in road accident, friends sustain severe injuries
Constable killed in road accident, friends sustain severe injuries
Trending In Nagpur
The cast of Sony SAB’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain visits Nagpur
The cast of Sony SAB’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain visits Nagpur
Ajni cops nab 3 goons, foil armed robbery
Ajni cops nab 3 goons, foil armed robbery
Kanak contract with NMC ends but moves court seeking extension
Kanak contract with NMC ends but moves court seeking extension
Extravagant spending on non-essential activities spells doom for cash-starved NMC
Extravagant spending on non-essential activities spells doom for cash-starved NMC
‘ फ्रेंड्स ‘ शोरूम के चेंजिंग रूम में कैमरा, मालिक गिरफ्तार
‘ फ्रेंड्स ‘ शोरूम के चेंजिंग रूम में कैमरा, मालिक गिरफ्तार
‘Friends’ garment shop owner, employee arrested for clicking video of teenage girl in changing room
‘Friends’ garment shop owner, employee arrested for clicking video of teenage girl in changing room
Will Special Status of NE States Also Be Removed?: Ambedkar
Will Special Status of NE States Also Be Removed?: Ambedkar
शेतीपूरक लघुउद्योगांद्वारे आदिवासींनी आर्थिक विकास साधावा – केंद्रीय परिवहन मंत्री नितीन गडकरी
शेतीपूरक लघुउद्योगांद्वारे आदिवासींनी आर्थिक विकास साधावा – केंद्रीय परिवहन मंत्री नितीन गडकरी
स्वच्‍छता हाच निरोगी आयुष्याचा मंत्र : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
स्वच्‍छता हाच निरोगी आयुष्याचा मंत्र : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
मनपाच्या प्राथमिक आरोग्य केंद्राचा कायापालट करणाऱ्या
मनपाच्या प्राथमिक आरोग्य केंद्राचा कायापालट करणाऱ्या
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145