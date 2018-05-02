Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Apr 30th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Former bureaucrat Sanjivi Sundar dies of COVID

    Former bureaucrat Sanjivi Sundar, who initiated external commercial borrowings by Indian entities, died of COVID-19 on Friday, his family said. Sundar, who was a 1963-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, served as Distinguished Fellow at The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and Emeritus Professor in TERI University after retiring from the government service.

    “My father, Sanjivi Sundar, just passed away. He had covid. This is for the information of his large circle of friends and colleagues,” his daughter Nandini Sundar tweeted.

    Sundar, 82, is survived by his wife Pushpa and daughters Aparna and Nandini. Nandini Sundar is a professor and the wife of senior journalist Siddharth Varadarajan.

    Having joined civil services in 1963, he retired as Secretary to the Government in the Ministry of Surface Transport in 1997. During his 34 year service, he worked in districts of Gujarat as well as other state government departments, including as additional chief secretary of finance. In the central government, he worked as a director in the Ministry of Fertilizers and Chemicals and joint secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance.

    During his stint in the Finance Ministry, he initiated external commercial borrowing of Indian commercial entities both in the public and private sector, according to his bio-data. Subsequently, he spent some 8 years in the consultancy arm of the Commonwealth Fund for Technical Cooperation in London.


    Trending In Nagpur
    प्राथमिक लक्षणे जाणवताच कोविड तपासणी करून घ्या !
    प्राथमिक लक्षणे जाणवताच कोविड तपासणी करून घ्या !
    कुलरचा वापर करतांना घ्या खबरदारी महावितरणचे नागरिकांना आवाहन
    कुलरचा वापर करतांना घ्या खबरदारी महावितरणचे नागरिकांना आवाहन
    सेवानिवृत्ती सुख आणि दु:खाचा सुवर्णसंगम – रवींद्र ठाकरे
    सेवानिवृत्ती सुख आणि दु:खाचा सुवर्णसंगम – रवींद्र ठाकरे
    नासुप्र येथे राष्ट्रसंत तुकडोजी महाराज यांची ११२वी जयंती साजरी
    नासुप्र येथे राष्ट्रसंत तुकडोजी महाराज यांची ११२वी जयंती साजरी
    कोरोना में कितना कठिन है मरीज की मौत की खबर परिजनो को देना
    कोरोना में कितना कठिन है मरीज की मौत की खबर परिजनो को देना
    Burden of loss: Frontline Warriors discuss traumatic expressions of breaking the news of death to families
    Burden of loss: Frontline Warriors discuss traumatic expressions of breaking the news of death to families
    भारत में महज एक महीने में 45 हजार से ज्यादा कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत
    भारत में महज एक महीने में 45 हजार से ज्यादा कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत
    Vaccination at Mayo, Gandhi Nagar goes for toss as people wait in frustration for 6 hours
    Vaccination at Mayo, Gandhi Nagar goes for toss as people wait in frustration for 6 hours
    कोरोना पीड़ितों के वार्ड में जाने से रिश्तेदारों को रोकें: महापौर
    कोरोना पीड़ितों के वार्ड में जाने से रिश्तेदारों को रोकें: महापौर
    मास्क न पहननेवालों के खिलाफ मनपा की कार्रवाई
    मास्क न पहननेवालों के खिलाफ मनपा की कार्रवाई
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145