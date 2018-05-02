Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Feb 28th, 2020
    Former BJP MLA and Fadnavis aide booked for rape in Thane

    In a huge embarrassment to the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, it’s former MLA from Mira Road Narendra Mehta was booked on charges of alleged rape levelled by a BJP woman municipal corporator, officials said in Thane on Friday.

    A close aide of Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mehta has been booked for offences of sexual assault by the Navghar Police on Friday after the complaint by his party female colleague and a civic lawmaker.

    Known for his lavish lifestyle and influence, Mehta was considered a prominent figure of Mira-Bhayender towns of Thane, a BJP stronghold, around 10km to the northwest of Mumb

    Besides IPC provisions, he has also been slapped with charges under Attrocities Act following the victim’s complaint.

    There was huge speculation in political circles after Mehta suddenly quit all party posts a couple of days ago, followed by certain videos which went viral on social media networks.

