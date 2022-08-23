Forest can be major contributor to states Revenue- Dr. Dipen Agrawal

Advertisement

A delegation of Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry and Trade (CAMIT) led by President, Dr. Dipen Agrawal met Sudhir Mungantiwar, Minister for Forest, Cultural Affairs and Fisheries, Government of Maharashtra.

At the outset Dr. Dipen Agrawal, felicitated Sudhir Mungantiwar with Tiranga scarf & floral bouquet and extended best wishes to him on taking charge as cabinet minister in Maharashtra Government for Forest, Cultural Affairs and Fisheries. Discussing the forest cover of Maharashtra, Dr. Agrawal said that our State is No. 5 in terms of forest cover area i.e., 50,798 sq. km. however it is far below in terms of forest cover percentage of geographical area it is 16.51% of 3,07,713 sq. km. area. It is observed that there is uneven forest cover among different Districts of the State. The National Forest Policy (NFP) drafted in 1952 envisages to have minimum one-third of total land area and two-third in mountainous and hilly areas.

Ashok Sanghvi, CAMIT-Executive Member and President – The Nagpur General Merchants Association, said that the gap can be brought down by undertaking mass plantation drive in districts having lower forest covers. Tree plantation should also be undertaken on areas adjoining the new Highways/Expressways being constructed in the State added Ashok Shanghvi.

DilipThakaral, CAMIT-Executive Member and Chief Advisor, Vidarbha Agarbatti Manufacture Welfare Association informed Minister for Forest that government should endeavour for plantation of Bhima Bamboo, there is requirement of same, in huge quantities by aggarbatti manufactures. Major source of Bhima bamboo is fulfilled by imported bamboo, local production will cutdown import, save foreign exchange for India and generate local employment.

Girish Liladia, CAMIT-Executive member said that the survival ratio of mass plantation is just 50%. There is need to improve the survival ratio by adopting scientific methods. He suggested to use non-hazardous substance called hydro-gel while undertaking plantation. When water comes in contact with the substance it converts into gel and thus water is available to plant when it requires. This increases the survival ratio.

Sudhir Mungantiwar after patiently hearing the delegation appreciated the suggestions made and assured to further study and implement them.

Dr. Dipen Agrawal, congratulating Sudhir Mungantiwar on being cabinet minister for Forest, Cultural Affairs and Fisheries expressed confidence that Maharashtra will excel on all fronts during his tenure and every region will get its due share in development. Dr Agrawal assured Mungantiwar that CAMITs is ready to take any responsibility, if given, and work in tandem with the state government.

