For a noble cause: Central Railway helps transport over 1500 bodies in 3 years

Nagpur: The Central Railway has emerged as a compassionate facilitator in the transportation of deceased individuals when they need to be laid to rest in a different city. Recognizing the emotional significance of funerals to families, the railway has offered its SLR parcel compartments to transport bodies, relieving families of the logistical challenges involved. This noble initiative, despite causing a substantial revenue loss for the railway, has proved invaluable to grieving families seeking affordable and efficient means of transporting their loved ones.

Over the past three years, from 2020 to 2023, the Central Railway has booked and transported an impressive total of 1,540 bodies using SLR parcel compartments. Each body is transported at a nominal cost of Rs 1,000-1,500. The Central Railway serves five divisions: Nagpur, Mumbai, Pune, Bhusawal, and Solapur, offering its compassionate service across these regions.

In the pursuit of easing the burden on grieving families, the Central Railway adopted a policy of not loading any parcels in the compartments reserved for transporting bodies. Typically, these SLR compartments have a capacity of 4 tonnes. By forgoing the revenue generated from loading parcels in these compartments, the railway has sacrificed approximately Rs 4.62 crores over the three-year period. Additionally, the railway incurs an estimated loss of Rs 30,000 per compartment for every trip made without loaded parcels.

When faced with unfortunate incidents involving the loss of loved ones, relatives often approach railway authorities to transport the deceased via mail or express trains. Such requests are particularly common for longer distances, such as from Mumbai to Bihar, Assam, south India, north India, and other faraway cities. Rail transport is preferred in these cases due to its cost-effectiveness, as carrying bodies over long distances by road can be time-consuming and expensive.

While the revenue loss incurred by forgoing parcel loading is significant, the Central Railway remains committed to its social responsibility. Railway officials recognize the profound impact of their compassionate service during the sorrowful moments experienced by passengers. By charging minimal token fees for body transportation, the railway prioritizes its passengers’ needs over financial gain, ensuring that families can lay their loved ones to rest respectfully and affordably.

