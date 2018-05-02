Food kits distributed by Anees Ahmed on Rahul Gandhi’s birthday

Nagpur – Ex Cabinet Minister Dr Anees Ahmed along with workers of Congress party celebrated the birthday of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 19 by distributing food kits among the needy people in Nagpur city.

Total 500 food kits, 500 pair of slippers, 1000 reusable washable masks were distributed in the program.

In the same program Anees Ahmed made every one present to make a pledge that minimum 25000 food kits would be distributed to the needy and a massive blood donation camp would be held.

Addressing the party workers, Ahmed said that in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and the extraordinary difficulty faced by the people in the country, Rahul Gandhi has decided not to celebrate his birthday this year. Therefore, he said that the party cadres should restrain from any kind of extravaganza or cake cutting, but instead distribute food kits among the people in distress.

Anees Ahmed also honoured the health and sanitation workers who are selflessly fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic on this occasion and asked the members present to organise a massive felicitation program of Covid Warriors after lockdown restrictions are totally lifted

Prominently present in the function along with Anees Ahmed were Atul Kotecha (Secretary M.P.C.C.), Corporators Zulfiqar Bhutto, Ayesha Ansari, Ex. Corporator Sayyada Begum Nizam Ansari, Rinku Jain,Alauddin Ansari, Islam Jafri, Mohd. Safar, Haji Abdullah Ansari, Riyaz Ahmed, Shamim Autowale, Javed Nisar, Bhutta Mukhtar, Shafiullah Ansari and Jameel Painter