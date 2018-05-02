Food distribution to Covid-19 patients and relatives by ISKCON’s Annamrita Foundation

Nagpur – Annamrita Foundation, a nonprofit organization of the International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), is providing morning breakfast and lunch to the patients affected by Covid-19 and the relatives of the patients staying at the Medical College and Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Cancer Hospital.

Dr. Shyamsunder Sharma, Chairman, Annamrita Foundation, Nagpur, said that the food distribution program was duly inaugurated at hands of famous radiologist and the director of Sarda scan Dr. Madhusudan Sarda, Mahesh Zade of S. G. Patil & Company and Mahesh Dalia of Salasar Trading Company by serving the the relatives of the patients with breakfast.

Everyday, different types of nutritious dishes like poha, mix veg upma, mix veg daliya, khichdi etc. are being served in the breakfast.

The Foundation delivers food to all the families whose all members are infected with corona and they have a problem to cook at their places. People like Mahesh Zhade Patil, Dr. Madhusudan Sarda, Mahesh Daliya Maithili Subramaniam (Singapore), CA Kunal Budhraja, Prof. Vishrut Landage (VNIT), Renu and Rakesh Chotia Bellary (Karnataka), Vedanta Bajaj (Canada), Adv. Ashish Mehadia, Fullerton India Limited, Arun Singhania, Chetna & Hemant Sharma (Navi Mumbai), Padmavati Naidu, Mohammad Javed Khan, Abhijeet Singh, Mihir Londhe USA, Mahesh Lahoti, Sanjay Rathi, Dinesh Manadhana, Dr. Vidyagouri Dasputre, Ramakant Fatehpuria, Sunil Tulsiyani, Hemant Hada, Saquib bhai Parekh, S. Jayshankar (Mumbai) etc. are donating for this noble cause.

Dr. Sharma has appealed Nagpurians to join in this pious work. Anyone who is interested in this program can contact manager of Annamrita Foundation Nagpur, Mr Rajendran Raman on his mobile no. 9823422267.

On the condition of anonymity a donor is serving and distributing 600 thali of meals in many parts of Nagpur on his own.

In this way, 1000 to 1100 people are being prepared at the Annamrita Foundation’s Centralized Kitchen, located at Ramanuj Nagar near Kalamna Market.

The kitchen was built with the inspiration from Srila Lokanath Swami Maharaj, the beloved disciple of ISKCON Founder Acharya A. C. Bhakti Vedanta Swami. The kitchen has been named after Mrs. Swarnalata and Shri Govind Das Sarraf (Tumsarwale) Centralized Kitchen. Govindam Foundation, Ajay Sarraf, Satyanarayan Nuwal, Ajay Sancheti, Anand Sancheti, Ramratan Sarada, Ramesh Randhad, Shiv Kishan Aggarwal, Basant Mohta and Arun Mohta of Hinganghat, Ramswaroop Sarda, Suresh Agarwal, Mohan Aggarwal, Subhash Jain, Shyam Agarwal, Prakash Soni, Dilip Agarwal, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Pakmode, Ashok Garg of New Delhi, Mahesh Bharuka (Kamathi), Avd. Ramashankar Aggarwal (Kamathi), Adv. Shyam Devani, Adv. Anand Parchure, Narsingh Das Mantri, Dr. Madhusudan Sarada, Anil Taneja, Ed. Ashish Mehadia Ratan Lal Lahoti, Anand Mohta have donated for this kitchen.

The cooperation of MOIL Ltd. is also commendable. They have donated a vehicle for the purpose of distribution of food and also donated a large amount to arrange food for the needy people.

So far, a total of Five lac thirty four thousand one humdred thirteen (5,34,113) needy people affected by Covid 19 have been served by this kitchen.

Annamrita Foundation has provided food to 2,21,56,702 needy people in 15 cities across India. This includes food distributed by the Nagpur center as well.

The project directors of Annamrita Nagpur, Rajendran Raman, Bhagirath Das, Praveen Sahni and other staff Keshav Popalghat, Nitesh Jambhutkar, Sagar Prabhu, etc. are taking retenless efforts to make this program a success.

Dr. Shyamsunder Sharma

Chairman, Annamrita Foundation, Nagpur



