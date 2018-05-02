Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Following NT’s report. Police Chief, Jt CP check on Sitabuldi market

    Following a report published in Nagpur Today, exposing the negligence of citizens flouting pandemic norms, the Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police, Dr Nilesh Bharne besides Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Vikram Sali, and staff of Sitabuldi police visited the market area.

    The report titled – Is this how, we’ll beat Corona?, created furore among the administrative circles as it carried the pictures carrying jam packed Sitabuldi main road which remains the usual scene on any normal Sunday.

    Nagpur Today Lensman Sandeep Gurghate, on Sunday captured the pictures, exposing both sloppy work of administration and citizens mocking social distancing norms at Sitabuldi market.

    Following the report published by Nagpur Today took social media platforms by storm. Next day i.e. on Monday, CP Kumar himself visited the Sitabuldi market to review the situation. Joint CP, Dr. Bharne and DCP Sali also accompanied him to gauge the situation. The cops advised shopkeepers to follow norms set by District Administration, else they will face stern action.

