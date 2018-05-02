    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    “Follow norms else face stern action”, DCP Matani to liquor sellers

    Nagpur: Cracking a whip against the unlawful functioning of liquor selling activities during the pandemic, Lohit Matani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 3 conducted special meeting with wine shop, beer bar and country liquor shop owners and conveyed directives to follow the norms set by the District Administration else face stern action at the hands of cops.

    Despite guidelines issued by the District Administration, many liquor sellers found mocking the basic norms — be it wearing masks or following social distancing norms. These shops were often found violating standard functioning time issued by the administration amid pandemic threat. Intervening into the matter, DCP Matani conducted the special meeting with the businessmen involved in liquor selling business.

