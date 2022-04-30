Fly High Institute celebrates “Annual Day” with felicitation, feast and festivity

Advertisement

Nagpur: Fly High Institute, Nagpur recently organized their “Annual Day” celebration — an integral part of every institution and something the students cherish – at Officers Club, Civil Lines. With the Annual Day function, Fly High Institute – Central India’s biggest Aviation, Hospitality and Travel & Tourism Management institution – marked the beginning of a new batch and also bid farewell to the previous academic year that brought laurels to this esteemed organization.

Fly High’s Annual Day celebration witnessed the extravaganza of fun, felicitation, feast and festivity. Right from exciting dance performances to funny acts, the event comprised all which enthralled and also tickled the funny bones of the gathering. Radhika Nannaware bagged first prize in Solo Dance category while Sneha Rambhad emerged as first runner up. In the Group Dance category, Sneha and Group won for their Horror Dance, Harpreet and Shubham’s stand up act won the hearts of all while melodious singing performance of Esha Nagdeve casted spell on the gathering.

During the convivial programme, Shashank Rathod and Divya Kumbhare were crowned as Mr and Miss Fresher on this occasion.

Aakansha Raut, Director, Fly High Institute expressed her mixed-overjoyed feelings regarding welcoming the new batch and bidding farewell to the old one.

Two students of Fly High Institute have recently bagged jobs at Indigo Airline as Cabin Crew. The two students — Swaranjali Fulkar, Shruti Humne — were also felicitated on this occasion.

Faculty members, Ashok Bhattacharya, Shrutika Lokhande, Nancy Pawar, Sam Anthony Priti Pathak, Simranjit Bal, Mihir Deshpande, Nilesh Lanjewar and Danish Sheikh took efforts to make this event successful.

