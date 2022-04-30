Cash, gold worth over Rs 10 lakh burgled from 3 houses in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The spate of house-breakings continues to hound Nagpurians and also raises question marks on the efficacy of the city police.

Cash, gold and other valuables collectively worth over Rs 10 lakh were stolen from three houses in Hudkeshwar and Wathoda police areas on separate days.

In the first incident, a resident of Plot No. 121, Swagat Nagar, Hudkeshwar, Vaikunthprasad Taraprasad Pandey (60), along with family, had gone out of station on April 26. In the meantime, some unidentified miscreant entered his house by breaking the latch of the rear door of the house and decamped with cash Rs 80,000 and gold ornaments worth Rs 3.50 lakh. The booty was kept in an almirah in the bedroom and theft took place between April 26 and 28.

Based on a complaint lodged by Lala Ramnivas Dubey (37) of Gurudeo Nagar, Hudkeshwar ASI Jadhav registered a case under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the IPC and probing the matter further.

In the second incident also in Hudkeshwar police area, the complainant Praful Bajirao Datir (43), resident of Plot No. 60, Mahalaxmi Nagar No. 1, Manewada, told police that he along family was sleeping. Between 0030 and 0300 hours of Friday, some unidentified gained entry into his house through the bathroom door and laid his hands on cash Rs 19,850 and gold jewellery worth over Rs 3.36 lakh and decamped with the booty.

Hudkeshwar ASI Shankar Jadhav has booked the burglar under Section 380 of the IPC and searching for him.

Similarly, cash Rs 2 lakh and gold ornaments worth Rs 1.29 lakh were stolen from a house in Wathoda police area. The complainant, Surendra Damodhar Patil (50), resident of G1, Girijatmaj Apartment, Siddheshwar Nagar, told police that he along with family had gone out of station on Friday, April 29. Between 9.30 am and 2.30 pm, an unidentified criminal entered his house by breaking open the latch of the main door and burgled the booty kept in steel almirah in the bedroom.

Wathoda ASI Vinod registered an offence under Sections 454, 380 of the IPC and probing the case further.

