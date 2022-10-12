Fly ash discharge by KTPS in Kanhan River hits water supply to Nagpur

Nagpur: As the intensity of rain increased over the last two days, fly ash slurry from Khaperkheda Thermal Power Station (KTPS) has once again started flowing into Kanhan River affecting water supply to Nagpur city.

According to NMC officials, the accumulated fly ash this time was clearly seen at Kanhan Water Treatment Plant (WTP) intake well. On the upstream, substantial discharge of fly ash was seen from Waregaon overflow point which flows into the Kolar River and ultimately meets the Kanhan River, said the officials from NMC’s Water Works Department.

As the Kanhan WTP cannot treat fly ash in river water, the raw water pumps on the right bank of the river (Drywell) had to be stopped, which means 35 per cent pumping totally stopped. Only partial (65%) pumping was done from the WTP, resulting in water crisis in the Northern, Eastern and Southern parts of the Nagpur city, including 28 ESR’s from Asi Nagar Zone, Nehru Nagar Zone, Lakadganj Zone and Satranjipura Zone.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Orange City Water (OCW ) have informed about the development to KTPS.

Despite instructions of compliance from MPCB, both Koradi and Khaperkheda Thermal Power Stations failed to restrict flow of fly ash in water bodies and ash bunds. In a reply to the Centre For Sustainable Development (CFSD), MPCB claimed that MahaGenco has been instructed to undertake immediate rescue and relief operations in all affected villagers with supply of safe quality water, clearing access roads, etc. after the Khasala ash bund collapse.

MPCB also instructed the thermal power plants to stop releasing fly ash in ash bund and remove legacy ash. Whereas Leena Buddhe, Founder, CFSD, who raised the issue of fly ash bund collapse before the Government said, “MPCB is doing only paper work against MahaGenco for this breach and no authentic action has been taken by their side to restrict the flow of fly ash in rivers”, she said adding that, MPCB directed MahaGenco to repair the collapsed bund in Khasala to avoid any such incident. However, the power generation company has just covered the incident site with fly ash filled sacks, which may cause a repeat of this incident in near future.

