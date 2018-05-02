Flipkart And Govt. Of Maharashtra Come Together To Boost The Growth Of Small Scale Businesses And Local Artisans In The State

MoU signed under the Flipkart Samarth initiative

Partnership with MSSIDC and MSKVIB in Maharashtra will enable the State’s local artisans, weavers and small scale businesses to showcase their hallmark products to millions of customers across the country

Mumbai : Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation (MSSIDC) and Maharashtra State Khadi & Village Industries Board (MSKVIB), to bring local artisans, weavers, craftsmen and SMBs of the state into the e-commerce fold. The MoU to onboard local artisans and entities on the company’s flagship initiative Flipkart Samarth was signed in the presence of Honorable Industries Minister Shri Subhash Desai and Minister of State, Industries, Smt. Aditi Tatkare.

The partnership under the Flipkart Samarth program will enable Maharashtra’s local artisans, weavers, craftsmen and smaller industries to showcase their hallmark products like Khadi, Paithani sarees, wooden toys, handmade artifacts, jewelry and paper products, purses and other key handicraft products to millions of customers across the country, further adding impetus to the government’s ‘# Vocal for Local’ efforts. Flipkart Samarth is a nationwide initiative, which aims to help skilled local artisan communities set up their business on the Flipkart Marketplace in an efficient, transparent and cost-effective manner.

The program seeks to break entry barriers for local artisans by extending time-bound incubation support, which includes benefits in the form of seamless onboarding, free cataloging, marketing, account management, business insights and warehousing support. This will create avenues to increase business and trade inclusion opportunities for these very important segments of society.

The Government of Maharashtra has been leading various state-level initiatives to boost trade inclusion opportunities and provide encouragement to local artisans and handicraft makers. The State government established MSSIDC & MSKVIB to give a new orientation and strength to the development of Small Scale Industries in the State of Maharashtra. They play a vital role in the revival, development and growth of traditional village industries, products and handicrafts of Maharashtra by responding to the diversified needs of rural artisans and marketing their products in India and abroad.

Shri Subhash Desai, Minister for Industries & Mining, Government of Maharashtra, said, “MSMEs play a huge role in boosting the economy of the state and are vital to the state’s socio-economic development. In the post-COVID-19 era, we explored revolutionary measures to get better market opportunities and empowering the handicrafts and handlooms industry.”

Smt. Aditi Tatkare, Minister of State – Industries, Government of Maharashtra, said, “Partnerships like these will give more impetus to Khadi & Village Industries to scale up and generate livelihood opportunities.”

Shri Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said, “We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with MSSIDC and MSKVIB to enhance social and commercial development of local artisans, weavers and smaller industries while bringing the heritage of the State on the platform. E-commerce can play an integral role in the growth of MSMEs across the country by giving them national market access to 300 million customers that shop on our platform. Flipkart Samarth is a cherished initiative that provides these businesses with the necessary support, and we hope to continue reaching more such local businesses to help them reap the benefits of e-commerce.”

Shri Baldev Singh, Principal Secretary – Industries, Energy and Labour, Govt. of Maharashtra, said, “We are looking forward to this collaboration to bring valuable business knowledge to our handicraft makers and artisans and promote their hallmark products across India.”

Dr. M. Neelima Kerketta, CEO, Maharashtra State Khadi & Village Industries Board (MSKVIB), said, “It will be a good platform for providing an efficient solution for marketing village industries products. This will act as a driving force for encouraging rural micro artisans to earn their livelihood in a smart and modern manner.”

Shri Pravin Darade, Managing Director, Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation (MSSIDC), said, “This initiative seeks to break entry barriers for the local artisans and will offer not only long term sustainable livelihood support but would also encourage artisans to conserve & pass on the local arts & crafts skills from generation to generations.”

Flipkart Samarth program was launched in 2019 to build a sustainable and inclusive platform for under-served, domestic communities and businesses to empower them with greater opportunities and better livelihood. Flipkart Samarth is now able to support the livelihood of over 7,50,000 artisans, weavers and craftsmen across India and is working towards bringing more such sellers to the platform. Recently, Flipkart also announced the availability of the Marathi interface for shoppers on the platform, bringing it closer to consumers in the state.