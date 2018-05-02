Flights to Kolkata from Nagpur banned till July 31

Nagpur:The ban on passenger flights to Kolkata from six cities — all COVID-19 hotspots — has been extended till July 31, airport sources here said on Friday, as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the country.

“The restriction on arriving flights to #KolkataAirport from 6 cities viz Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad has been extended up to 31st July,” the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport tweeted.

Earlier, the airport had announced that no passenger flight would be arriving in Kolkata from these cities from July 6 to July 19.

“The temporary restriction on arriving flights to #KolkataAirport from 6 cities viz Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad is on the request of State Govt. to restrict movement from high prevalence cities of #coronavirus cases in order to contain the spread of #COVID19,” it had said in a tweet on July 4.