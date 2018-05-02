Fliers to Ahd airport told to reach 3 hrs ahead

Security has been tightened in Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to the city where he is scheduled to address the “Namaste Trump” event later today.

All passengers travelling by the Ahmedabad Airport on February 24 have been advised to arrive three hours before their scheduled departure time. “All flights to operate on schedule on February 24. Passengers advised arriving 3 hours ahead of scheduled departure. Passengers to carry hard copies of their flight itinerary based on which police authorities to facilitate their journey to the airport,” Ahmedabad Airport Director Manoj Gangal told ANI.

The US President will arrive in Ahmedabad for a two-day India visit later today. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Unprecedented security was deployed not only in the stadium but also along the entire route from where the convoy of President Trump and Narendra Modi is scheduled to pass.

Barricades have also been put up. Cumulatively, a total of 108 senior police officers, including 33 Deputy Commissioners of Police and 75 Assistant Commissioners of Police besides thousands of junior officers and jawans are part of the security arrangements during Trump’s visit to the city.

A total of 16 spots for drinking water have been set up outside the Motera Stadium. Every spot has at least three staff of Amdavad Municipal Corporation to make drinking water arrangements for the people coming for ‘Namaste Trump’ event.