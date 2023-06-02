Nagpur: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Nagpur Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested two women and a middle-aged man for allegedly running a prostitution racket in the Wathoda area and rescued two girls, including a minor, who were pushed into flesh trade by them.

The accused have been identified Vidya Dhanraj Fulzele (42), a resident of New Shankar Nagar, Wathoda; Seema Sudhakar Sahare (31), a resident of Raut Nagar; and Sudhakar Shriram Narule (51), a resident of Anand Nagar, HUDCO Colony, Jaripatka.

The AHTU got information that Vidya, in connivance with Seema and Sudhakar, was running a brothel at her house. On the basis of the information, AHTU sent a decoy customer to Vidya’s house. After confirming that the accused trio were operating a sex racket and dragged a minor girl into flesh trade, he signalled the AHTU. Soon, the squad members raided the house and took the accused into custody. They rescued the two girls.

The AHTU handed over Vidya, Seema and Sudhakar to Wathoda Police who registered a case under Sections 370, 34of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 4, 8, 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Sections 3, 4, 5, 7 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, and started further investigation.

The raid was conducted by PI Sarin Durge, API Rekha Sankapal, API Samadhan Balbajkar and others under the supervision of DCP (Detection) Mummaka Sudarshan.

