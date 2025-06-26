Flesh trade busted at Orion Spa in Trimurti Nagar, Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Acting on a tip-off, the Social Security Branch of the Nagpur Crime Branch raided a spa operating under the guise of a massage centre in Trimurti Nagar and exposed a sex racket being run on its premises.

The raid was carried out between 6:00 pm and 11:55 pm on Wednesday at “Orion Spa” on the second floor of Muskan Varsha Apartment under Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station limits. During the operation, police apprehended accused Tausif Karim Sheikh (26), a resident of Bhola Shah Nagar, and rescued two women who were forced into prostitution. Another accused, identified as Parvati alias Pinky Thapa, was found to be aiding Sheikh in coordinating the flesh trade for personal gain.

The police seized Rs 4,500 in cash, two mobile phones, one DVR, and other items — valued around Rs 37,590. A case has been registered under BNS Section 143(2)(3) and Sections 3, 4, 5 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) at Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station. The main accused has been handed over to the local police for further investigation.

The operation was executed under the guidance of Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, Joint Commissioner Navinchandra Reddy, Additional Commissioner Vasant Pardeshi, Deputy Commissioner Rahul Maknikar, and Assistant Commissioner Abhijeet Patil. The team was led by PI Gajanan Gulhane.