CJI Gavai to open India’s 1st Samvidhan Park in Nagpur on June 28

Nagpur: The wait of over 8 years has ended. Country’s first Samvidhan Prastavika Park (Constitution Preamble Park) developed in the premises of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar School of Law in Nagpur is opening for the public. Newly appointed Chief Justice of India Justice Bhushan Gavai will inaugurate the park on June 28 at 11 am.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will be the guests of honour. Nagpur’s Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Minister of Social Justice Sanjay Shirsat, Senior Administrative Judge of Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court Justice Nitin Sambre, Chairman of Constitution Preamble Park Committee Dr Girish Gandhi, Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, Sujata Saunik will be special guests.

Vice Chancellor of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) Dr Madhavi Khode-Chaware will preside over the function. Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Subhash Kondawar, Registrar Dr Raju Hiwase and Director of Dr Ambedkar School of Law Dr Ravishankar Mor will remain present.

The expenditure involved in the project was approximately Rs 10 crore. It was supposed to be collected through public participation, though funding from the Government and RTMNU too had a share. The architectural design has been done by Sandip Kamble. On November 26, 2019, on Samvidhan Diwas, bhoomipujan was performed.

About Samvidhan Park

Mumbai-based Naishtika Audio Visuals LLP, a creative agency, has crafted an innovative, tech-driven educational experience at the Constitution Park. The entire team at Naishtika spent six months conducting in-depth research and developed the project in consultation with the Constitution Preamble Park Committee, Ambedkarite intellectuals, and constitutional experts.

At Constitution Preamble Park, visitors will be able to engage with the following audio-visual experiences: 1. QR Code-based Audio Guides – Visitors can scan QR codes placed across the park to listen toinformative audiocontent about the Constitution. This will help in better understanding the meaning and context behind the murals and displays. 2. VR Storytelling for Children – An immersive virtual reality film (5-10 mins) designed especially for children, presenting constitutional values in an engaging and age-appropriate way. 3. Short Documentary – A 15- 20 mins concise yet impactful documentary focused on the making of the Indian Constitution and the significant contributions of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. 4. Holographic Presentation – A 3D holographic recreation of one of Dr Ambedkar’s historic speeches, giving the audience a powerful experience as if Babasaheb himself is standing before them and speaking directly.