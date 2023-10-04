Flash flood in Nagpur: Disbursal of compensation to start from Oct 5

Nagpur: The administration will start disbursal of compensation to flood-affected citizens in Nagpur — Rs 10,000 each household — from October 5 onwards. The Revenue Administration has also completed the process of panchnama of nearly 22,000 houses in the city.

With help of manpower from Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), the Revenue Administration wrapped-up the panchnama in record time. The compensation amount is going to be deposited directly in the bank accounts of the flood-affected families as per details shared by them during the survey for conducting panchnama. As announced earlier, each of the household will get an advance of Rs10,000.The State Government has already taken the decision about release of compensation to flood affected persons in Nagpur city.

The district administration has appealed to the citizens to intimate them in case compensation amount is not deposited in their bank accounts. Post finalisation of package, the citizens would get full amount of compensation. Each of the household suffered losses in couple of lakhs as the flash flood in Nag River resulted in water gushing with high speed into their households. On September 23, as city was lashed by very heavy rains, the Nag River was flooded due to discharge from Ambazari lake.

Due to deluge, the water flow was more than normal, resulting in the flash floods. The areas along side the river bank were worst affected as water level reached up to first floor. Citizens got very less time to move the household material to upper floors while heavy articles was damaged due to floods. To ensure timely completion of panchnama, District administration took help of the civic body who deployed its staff to assist in survey of the affected areas. At present, 50 teams are working to complete panchnama in all areas immediately. Around 180 employees are working on panchnama on daily basis.

Property worth Rs 217 crore damaged: NMC

Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has pegged the damages to public property in the recent floods in city at Rs 217 crore. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari on Tuesday reviewed the assessment of civic body’s PublicWorks Department (PWD).

Rajiv Gaikwad, Chief Engineer, PWD, while briefing the meeting, listed the spots and items which got damaged due to the flash floods. The high intensity rains left behind a trail of damages. On September 23, the city received 111 mm of rainfall within a span of three to four hours resulting in flash floods in Nag River basin. Besides that catchment areas of other water bodies including Pohara and Pili Rivers too could not accommodate the huge downpour due to narrow capacity.

Gaikwad further informed of the total damage of Rs. 217 crore, Rs 163.70 crore is to drains and Rs 53.40 crore of roads. NMC is going to send the damage assessment report to State Government seeking funds to carry out repairs. Municipal Commissioner also directed the PWD to carry out structural audit of old and dangerous bridges in various parts of Nagpur city. The information about the completion of panchnama of damage to houses in flood affected areas in Nagpur city was also presented in the meeting.

