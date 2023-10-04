Cop, 3 of his family booked for abetting son-in-law’s suicide in Nagpur

Nagpur: Jaripatka Police on Monday finally booked Head Constable Ravi Gajbhiye and three of his family members for allegedly abetting his son-in-law Shantanu Walde to commit suicide.

A resident of Lashkaribagh, Ravi Gajbhiye is posted at Pachpaoli Police Station as In-charge of ‘Malkhana’ (strong room). On September 19, his son-in-law Shantanu Walde (25), a resident of Quarter No 531, Plot No148, MHADA Colony, Sugat Nagar, and son of former corporator Narendra Walde, ended his life by hanging in his house. Initially, Jaripatka Police registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and initiated an investigation.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigation revealed that Shantanu, a young transporter, was married to Ritika, daughter of Ravi Gajbhiye, on November 16, 2021. It was a love marriage. After a few months of marriage, she conceived. However, Shantanu and Ritika started quarrelling over petty issues. Both started living separately with their parents. Ritika terminated her pregnancy allegedly by keeping Shantanu in the dark. Ritika with the support of her father approached the ‘Bharosa Cell’ (family dispute redressal unit) of Nagpur police.

Following a complaint lodged by Ritika and her father, Shantanu was arrested by Pachpaoli Police. Shantanu was depressed after he was implicated in a criminal case and finally took the extreme step. Narendra Natthuji Walde (65), father of the deceased, in his complaint to the police alleged that his son ended his life as he was falsely implicated in the criminal case by Ravi Gajbhiye, Kartik Gajbhiye, Ritika and one other. Subsequently, police registered an offence under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC against the accused persons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement