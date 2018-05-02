The five Rafale jets enter Indian airspace, flanked by two Su-30MKIs. This first batch of Rafale jets are scheduled to land at the Ambala air base this afternoon with police tightening the security around the air force station. The squadron of Rafale jets will be stationed at the Ambala air base in Haryana.

The jets took off from the Merignac airbase in French port city of Bordeaux on Monday and will arrive here after covering a distance of 7,000 km with air-to-air refuelling and a single stop in the United Arab Emirates.

The fleet of five jets comprises three single-seater and two twin-seater aircraft. Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders near the Ambala Air Force Station, banning shooting of videos and photography.