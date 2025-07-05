Five of a family booked for Rs 1.28 crore job fraud in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Hudkeshwar Police have registered a case of cheating against five individuals for allegedly duping a woman and her relatives of Rs 1.28 crore under the pretext of offering them jobs and key positions in an organisation based in Gadchiroli.

The complainant, Bharti Sanjay Harkande (50), a resident of New Amar Nagar, Manewada, alleged that the accused promised her the post of President in Shantivan Apang Niradhar Adivasi Vikas Shikshan Sanstha, an organisation operating in Gadchiroli district, in exchange for Rs 48 lakh. Additionally, they took Rs 45 lakh from her sister’s husband, promising him a job in the same institution. A further Rs 15 lakh was taken from Bharti to make her husband the vice president, while the remaining amount was collected on the pretext of providing jobs to other relatives.

The accused have been identified as Nilkanth Dashrath Dahikar (60), Savita Nilkanth Dahikar (52), Ashu Nilkanth Dahikar (30), Rahul Dhanoji Dahikar (35), and Gulab Dhondaba Dahikar (45), all residents of Desaiganj, Wadsa, District Gadchiroli. The primary accused, Nilkanth Dahikar, is the maternal uncle of the complainant.

According to police, the alleged fraud took place between 2011 and 2024, spanning over a decade. Despite repeated assurances, the promised positions and jobs were never offered. When the complainant demanded her money back, the accused issued a cheque of Rs 48 lakh, which later bounced.

Following the complaint, Hudkeshwar Police booked all five accused under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway.